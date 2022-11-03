Application deadline extended for Edmonds Planning Board alternate member

The City of Edmonds invites residents to apply for service as the alternate member for the Edmonds Planning Board. The application deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.

Under Edmonds City Code, the alternate will be appointed to serve in the event any regular member is absent or disqualified for any reason. Under those circumstances, the alternate will have all the powers of a regular member, including the right to vote on board decisions. The alternate is subject to the same attendance requirements as regular board members.

Interested individuals may obtain an application by contacting the Edmonds Mayor’s Office at 425-771-0247 or by visiting the city website. The city encourages women, people of color, and other minorities to apply for service on this board.

Qualified candidates will be interviewed by the mayor, who will make the appointment with city council confirmation.

For more information about the planning board’s work, contact planning@edmondswa.gov.