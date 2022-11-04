Art Beat: All about Edmonds Porchfest

Saturday, Nov. 5

2-3 p.m. Kickoff at the Main Stage Red Barn (5th and Maple)

3-5 p.m. Tour PorchFest Edmonds Downtown

The first Edmonds PorchFest kicks off this Saturday. After a rough couple of pandemic years, what better way to celebrate and support local musicians and the community than with a free music festival?

PorchFest started in Ithaca, New York in 2007 as a way to bring musicians and neighborhoods together. It has since spread to communities across the country, where each town seems to cherish its annual PorchFest. The Edmonds PorchFest is a trial run and the hope is to launch a larger annual event in summer 2023. The committee starts meeting next week, so stay tuned for more big things to come.

The weather forecast for Saturday is dreary, but the music will be worth it. Plan your route using the map on the PorchFest website. The participating artists represent multiple genres and styles, so there is something for everyone. Here is the current lineup of performers and host locations:

Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing

Cherie Migas

227 2nd Ave. N.

Dakota Neuman

Rogue

112 5th Ave. S.

Dio Boucsieguez

Cafe Louvre

519 Main St.

Joanna and Dave (Joanna Glover)

222 Sunset Ave. N.

John Pinetree and the Yellin’ Degenerates

Red Barn

5th and Maple

Jordan Campbell

116 4th Ave. N.

Kellee Bradley

FIELD

524 Main St.

Kyle Kiser

LeftCraft

519 Main St.

The Meghanne Storey Project

Slate Salon and Spa

601 Dayton St.

Mosquito Fleet

210 4th Ave. N. — Backyard and back deck accessible from alley off Bell Street

Nikki and the Fast Times

Red Barn

5th and Maple

The Noise Reductions (Andy Smith)

Dusted Valley

201 Main St., Suite 102

Norman Green

Katrina Swanson

234 4th Ave. N.

Raymond Sismaet

Edmonds Bookshop

111 5th Ave. S.

Ryan Smith

216 4th Ave. N.

ROHRIXH (Shaun Rohrich)

127 4th Ave. S.

Saint John

Motto Mortgage

110 4th Ave. N.

The Sidekickers

The Fire and the Feast

526 Main St.

Tether the Star

Masonic Lodge

515 Dayton St.

Third Harbor

Rick Steves

127 4th Ave. N.

The artist list has been growing daily, so make sure to check the PorchFest website for updates. Also, as this event is free, please plan to bring tips for the fabulous participating artists.

Gothard Sisters Celtic Christmas Show coming to ECA

Thursday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.

The Gothard Sisters — Edmonds natives Greta, Willow and Solana — are coming to the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) on Dec. 8. It’s still early November, but this popular show will likely sell out quickly, so be sure to reserve your seats today. Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with an Edmonds Christmas tradition: Celtic folk music, Christmas carols, dance, stories, and holiday cheer with the internationally acclaimed Celtic folk trio.

Author Erica Miner releases ‘Aria for Murder: A Julia Kogan Opera Mystery’

Edmonds author Erica Miner has released Aria for Murder, the first in her Julia Kogan “Opera Mystery” series, in which a young Metropolitan Opera violinist becomes entangled in a murder investigation and finds herself the killer’s next victim. Erica is no stranger to the Metropolitan Opera; like her protagonist, Erica performed as a violinist with the Metropolitan Opera for 21 years. Aria for Murder can be ordered on Amazon or through the Edmonds Bookshop.

Attention Glee fans: Damian McGinty, Irish singer and actor, performing at Unity in Lynnwood

Join Damian McGinty for his first live tour since 2019 to celebrate the release of his new album Moments, (preorder). The Irish singer and actor will perform in Lynnwood Saturday, Nov. 19 for his Live in the Moment tour.

McGinty has been a member of Celtic Thunder — an Irish singing group — for over 13 years and starred in hit shows like Glee.

The show will go from 8-9:30 p.m. at Unity in Lynnwood, 16727 Alderwood Mall Parkway, and tickets can be purchased here. Doors for general admission holders will open at 7:30 p.m.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.