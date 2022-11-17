Art Beat: Kick off the holiday season with Wreath Walk Edmonds, a holiday art sale and some theatre

When my son was little, we told him “Christmas is around the corner,” and he ran out of the kitchen to look “around the corner” for Christmas. Here in Edmonds, the holiday season is not literally around the corner, but there are several festive and non festive events to keep on your radar.

Third annual Wreath Walk Edmonds

Thursday, Nov. 17 through Thursday, Dec. 15

For the third year in a row, Art Walk Edmonds is presenting Wreath Walk Edmonds. Created in 2020 as a way for artists to show their creativity during the dark days of the pandemic, AWE is continuing the tradition of hanging original, artist-designed and decorated wreaths in select storefronts for the downtown Edmonds holiday season. This year, wreaths will be hung November 17th through December 15th. Art Walk Edmonds juried the wreath concepts to pick the best of the best. Artists thought “outside the wreath” with their designs to portray the artist’s unique style. Learn more about the wreath’s artist by reading their bio listed beside the wreath and on the Auction Page.

The wreaths will hang in the businesses for a month, during which they will be auctioned online to go to their new homes in time for the holidays.

Auction Details:

The online auction goes lives at 5 p.m. Nov. 17 — timed with the beginning of November’s Art Walk. Stroll around all 12 locations to see the wreaths in person either during Art Walk or during business hours. Use the map below to plan your route:

~ ~ ~ ~

Graphite Holiday Art Sale



Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 19

Graphite, 202a Main St., Edmonds

While you’re out for the Wreath Walk, be sure to stop by Graphite Studio to check out their first holiday art sale. There will be close to 20 participating artists selling pieces perfect for holiday gifts. A portion of the sale proceeds will go to Art Start Northwest, a nonprofit dedicated to making art accessible for all. Shop local and support Edmonds artists.

~ ~ ~ ~

“On Reflection” and “Whimsical Treasures” at Cole Gallery

Reception Thursday Nov. 17, 5-8 p.m.

Cole Gallery, 107 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Cole Gallery is holding a reception during Art Walk to launch its new exhibitions, On Reflection by Andy Eccleshall and Whimsical Treasures by Michelle Waldele.

On Reflection features a collection of paintings of the Pacific Northwest portraying the beauty of the land sky and water that surrounds us. Eccleshall describes the inspiration for his new show: “The paintings investigate various meanings of this title, from the obvious reflection and translucency of water, to the more obscure reflection on time and how one comprehends it, to compositional reflection of shapes and forms.”

Ready to make you smile, Michelle Waldele’s new show Whimsical Treasures is a charming collection of vintage themed still life paintings. With her subjects ranging from beloved memories from the kitchen to toys, birds, books, and more, her lively paintings are simply enchanting.

~ ~ ~ ~

Tickets to the Phoenix Theatre’s “Dashing Through the Snow” On Sale Now

Runs Nov. 25 through Dec. 18

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

9673 Firdale Ave., Edmonds

It’s four days before Christmas in the tiny town of Tinsel, Texas, and a colorful parade of eccentric guests arrive at the Snowflake Inn and deck the halls with holiday hilarity. Trina, the harried yet upbeat innkeeper of this B&B, has more than she can handle coping with these nuttier-than-a-fruitcake lodgers. You’ll swear this Christmas comedy is more fun than a joyride in a one-horse open sleigh! The play is written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jaime Wooten, and is directed by Renee Gilbert. Get tickets for your family here.

*Please note the show is most appropriate for ages 9 and up.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Woodway Players Present a Drama of Love, and Justice: “The Visit”

Thursday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Edmonds Woodway High School Theater 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

Support a local high school drama program and catch their play The Visit. Claire Zachinassian returns to the small town of Gullen after years of being gone and making a name for herself. She comes back with her heart set on vengeance and justice. The town of Gullen has been living in poverty for many years, so when Claire returns with an offer of money they are overjoyed, but every good thing comes with a price. The town quickly learns that they will have to make sacrifices in order for the economy to flourish. To find out what happens to the poor town make sure to catch the performance at Edmonds-Woodway.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.