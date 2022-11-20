As budget discussions continue, Edmonds City Council to meet an hour earlier Nov. 21

With a full agenda including a continued discussion of the draft 2023 City of Edmonds budget, the Edmonds City Council will start its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21.

That means that public comments will begin earlier too, so be sure to adjust your calendar if you want to offer those either in person or virtually Tuesday night.

In addition to budget discussions, the council is also set to approve findings of fact for continuing the interim emergency ordinance requiring stepbacks for multifamily housing iocated across the street from single-family homes. The ordinance — which the council approved unanimously Oct. 4 — is aimed at ensuring new development across the street from single-family zones provides stepbacks as discussed in the Highway 99 final Environmental Impact Statement. While city staff had proposed vacating the ordinance based on the implications for development projects proposed or underway, the council last week agreed to direct the city attorney to prepare a resolution for continuing it.

The council is also scheduled to discuss options for extending the contract of Lighthouse Law Group, which provides city services for the city. And it will hear a presentation from the city’s human resources department proposing a 7% wage increase for non-represented staff in 2023, plus providing 100% employer-paid health care premiums for employees (the city currently covers 90% of those premiums) and providing part-time employees with the same health care benefits as full-time employees).

Other items on the agenda include:

– Discussion of the city’s draft 2023 legislative agenda.

– A presentation proclaiming Nov. 26 as Small Business Saturday in Edmonds.

The meeting will be held in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., in downtown Edmonds. You can join the meeting virtually via this Zoom link:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or you can comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

The meeting will also be streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.