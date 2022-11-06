Citrus fruit sale benefits EWHS Music Boosters and Edmonds Food Bank

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Music Boosters has launched a fundraiser designed to benefit the high school’s music program and the Edmonds Food Bank.

The fundraiser brings fresh citrus fruit directly from a farm in California to Edmonds residents. You can purchase a 20-pound box of oranges, grapefruit or clementines — or a mix of all of them. The fruit will be available for pickup in mid-December.

The fruit is delivered quickly after harvesting and has a longer shelf life than fruit bought in a grocery store, and pricing is either at par or below grocery store prices.

Convenient online ordering is available now through Nov. 14. The date and time of fruit pickup at Edmonds-Woodway High School will be in mid-December and announced as soon as possible.

The order website includes options for personal orders as well as donations to the Edmonds Food Bank. The Music Boosters encourages supporters to include a box of fruit for the Edmonds Food Bank when placing a personal order to help our neighbors in need. The Music Boosters will coordinate all purchases designated as food bank donations to them.

In the first four days of the fundraiser, the Music Boosters secured 120 pounds of fruit for the Edmonds Food Bank.

Pricing

California navel oranges – $30

Grapefruit – $30

Clementines – $40

Mixed box – $34