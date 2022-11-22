City hosting open house Dec. 1 for 76th/220th intersection project

The City of Edmonds invites the public to attend an open house Thursday, Dec. 1 for the 76th Avenue West at 220th Street Southwest Intersection Improvement Project.

The project — now at 30% design — is aimed at improving vehicular traffic flows and safety for all those going through the intersection. It will add an eastbound and westbound left-turn lane along 220th Street Southwest, wider sidewalks, new traffic signal system, lighting enhancements and ADA curb ramp upgrades. The proposed utility improvements consist of stormwater and water line upgrades, with the potential conversion of existing overhead utility lines to underground.

The Dec. 1 meeting will provide more information about the project and solicit attendees’ feedback. It will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Edmonds Public Works Building, downstairs cafeteria, at 7110 210th St. S.W., Edmonds.

If you have questions, contact Bertrand Hauss at 425-754-5325 or via email at bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Bertrand Hauss.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Bertrand Hauss al 425-754-5325 o por correo electrónico a bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Bertrand Hauss.