City of Edmonds buildings now open additional hours

With the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration being rescinded by Gov. Jay Inslee, City of Edmonds buildings are now open to the public with additional hours, the city said.

According to a city announcement Wednesday:

Edmonds City Hall is open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

The planning, building and engineering counter on the second floor is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Frances Anderson Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many classes and programs arae available for registration and participation by visiting the CRAZE online located here.

Community services and economic development is available Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on the third floor of city hall by appointment, or by phone from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Cultural services is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Frances Anderson Center or by phone at 425-771-0228

Human resources staff are available by appointment and can be reached by phone or email in order to schedule a Zoom or in-person meeting

The Neighborhood City Hall office on Highway 99 is open to the public Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The public works operations building is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Friday from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Some services will remain remote as the transition to online during the pandemic has proven to be efficient and useful to the public, the city said. See specific department webpages for more information about online services and appointments. You can reach those by visiting the city website at edmondswa.gov.

Note that city offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.