College scholarships available for Edmonds School District high school seniors

A reminder that graduating seniors attending any Edmonds School District high school are eligible to apply for college scholarships through the Foundation for Edmonds School District website. Click here for instructions.

A list of available scholarships and descriptions is here

Descriptions are available in Spanish here

Completed scholarship applications may be submitted online through the Survey Monkey Apply portal. The deadline to apply is March 24, 2023.

Questions may be directed to Deborah Jacobsen by email or phone at 425-431-7084.