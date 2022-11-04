Community gathers at Edmonds Waterfront Center to mark Día de Los Muertos in style

Community members packed the Edmonds Waterfront Center ballroom Thursday evening to join hearts and hands to honor their departed loved ones in a celebration of Día de Los Muertos, the traditional Mexican Day of the Dead holiday. The room was decked with festive décor, including the traditional altar with bright yellow, bronze and white marigold flowers, photos of those being honored, and favorite foods of the friends and family members no longer with us in this life.

The event — which drew 265 attendees — was sponsored by Sea Mar Community Health Centers, Sound Transit, Community Transit, Phyllis Gutierrez Kenney and UNIDOS in partnership with the Edmonds Waterfront Center, Centro Cultural Mexicano, and the Latino Educational Training Institute. It included food, music, dancing and costumes — all of which came together to create an infectiously joyous atmosphere.

And speaking of food, there were plenty of traditional Mexican pastries, beverages and trays of mouth-watering tamales that just kept coming. Entertainment was provided by the Baile Folklore Colibre folk dancers (some as young as 5 years old), the Oceloti Cuauhtli Y Tlalokan Aztec dancers, and the Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana, who got attendees clapping and singing with a selection of familiar Mexican favorites.

After introductions by Marisol Bejarano, director of health and wellness at the Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) and Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson, it was time for Angie Himajos, co-founder of El Centro Cultural Mexicano and Chair of the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs, to take the podium. She gave a brief introduction and history of Día de Los Muertos.

Stressing that the holiday recognizes that death is part of life, she explained that it is not a sad holiday but rather a time to welcome back the souls of deceased relatives for a brief reunion to celebrate with them and share food, drink and joy.

“While they may have departed this life, as long as we remember they are not really gone,” she concluded. “Their souls live on in our hearts and minds.”

