Community Transit to operate Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving holiday

Community Transit will operate on Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving Day and return to a regular schedule the following day, Friday, Nov. 26.
Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day)
- Snohomish County local bus and DART service: Sunday schedule
- No Community Transit bus service to Seattle or Northgate
- Sound Transit service from Snohomish County: ST Route 512, Sunday schedule
- Customer Care phone lines and RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed
On Friday, Nov. 26, Customer Care phone lines will be open from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and the RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/schedules.
