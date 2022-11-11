Cookbook author Andrea Pons to talk about ‘Mamacita’ at Edmonds Bookshop Nov. 17

Cookbook author Andrea Pons will visit the Edmonds Bookshop to talk about her new release, Mamacita, during the Edmonds Art Walk Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

The conversation will be moderated by the Edmonds Bookshop’s own David Brewster.

Pons is a Seattle-based senior production manager, food stylist and author. Mamacita began as a way to preserve her family’s recipes for the Mexican dishes she loved growing up, and became a project to help her family complete the immigration process. Pons will be available after the talk to meet attendees and sign copies of her book.

More information can be found at mamacitacookbook.com.