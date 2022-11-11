County encourages residents to use yard debris recyling businesses following windstorm

Recent windstorms have brought down trees and branches, creating excess yard debris for Snohomish County residents. There are many local composting businesses ready to accept yard debris. Due to ongoing rail and container issues, Snohomish County Solid Waste transfer stations and drop boxes are temporarily not accepting these items. This change does not affect curbside pickup.
“We know that many people were inundated with yard debris after our recent windstorm. Eleven business locations in or near Snohomish County are accepting yard debris, and we want to make sure people know that there are good local options,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said. “Make sure you check the location, as well as days and hours of operation, before you travel to drop off your load of debris.”
The business locations are below:
Lenz Enterprises
5210 SR 532
Stanwood, WA 98292
360-692-2933
Bailey Compost
12711 Springhetti Rd.
Snohomish, WA 98296
360-568-8826
Cedar Grove – Everett
3620 36th Pl. N.E.,.
Everett, WA 98201
877-764-5748
Cedar Grove – Kenmore
6527 N.E. 175th St.
Kenmore, WA 98208
877-764-5748
Cedar Grove – Woodinville
21902 76th Dr. S.E.
Woodinville, WA 98072
877-764-5748
Pacific Topsoils – Mill Creek
13517 35th Ave. S.E.
Mill Creek, WA 98012
425-337-2700
Pacific Topsoils – Smith Island
3000 Frontage Rd.
Everett, WA 98201
425-337-2700
Pacific Topsoils – Woodinville
8616 219th St. S.E.
Woodinville, WA 98072
425-337-2700
Pacific Topsoils – Kenmore
7500 N.E. 175th St.
Kenmore, WA 98028
425- 337-2700
Pacific Topsoils – Seattle
1212 N. 107th St.
Seattle, WA 98133
425-337-2700
Riverside Topsoil
7404 Lowell-Snohomish River Rd.,
Snohomish, WA 98296
425-379-9933
Snohomish County continues to work closely with Republic Services, Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway (BNSF), Waste Management, and local solid waste haulers to find a resolution to ongoing rail service and container issues.
County officials continue to urge residents to reduce, reuse and recycle reusable items. Donating household items, books or clothing that are reusable to thrift stores or other outlets such as selling on community classifieds or market-place community groups online are always a better alternative than throwing them away.
County residents who plan to visit solid waste facilities should check the lines on the county website:www.snohomishcountywa.gov/5431/Check-the-Lines.
