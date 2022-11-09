Deadline extended for Edmonds Diversity Commission applications

Edmonds residents interested in working on issues, programs and activities associated with the diverse demographics of the community and enhancing an environment of mutual respect and understanding are encouraged to apply to fill open positions on the Edmonds Diversity Commission.

The application deadline has been extended to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Applicants should be available for potential in-person interviews by the diversity commission at their Wednesday, Dec. 7 meeting, starting at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the Edmonds Diversity Commission is to promote an environment that accepts, celebrates and appreciates diversity within the community. The nine-member volunteer advisory commission:

– serves as a resource for city government and the community by providing information, education and communication that facilitates a better understanding and celebrates differences;

– provides recommendations to the mayor and city council that would identify opportunities to address diversity issues, promote diversity programs, and/or provide guidance to create a more accessible, safe, welcoming and inclusive government and community; and

– assists the City of Edmonds in supporting and challenging all areas of government and the community to eliminate and prevent all forms of discrimination.

Applicants will be reviewed and considered by the existing members of the diversity commission. Commission members will make the nominations, which are subject to city council confirmation. The new appointees will fill three-year terms that begin Jan. 1, 2023 and run until Dec. 31, 2025. Upon completion of initial terms, commissioners may seek reappointment.

Applicants must reside within the City of Edmonds. Ideal applicants will be interested in diversity issues, can respect different views, are positive and action oriented, and have some personal experience that will contribute to a rich and diverse body of commissioners. Persons of diverse personal backgrounds, such as ethnic heritage, race, sexual orientation, physical ability, religion and age are encouraged to apply. In addition, applicants should have the time to commit to monthly evening commission meetings, occasional evening or weekend sponsored events, plus monthly working committee meetings.

Student rRepresentatives may be enrolled either in high school or college and must be Edmonds residents. They may attend schools outside Edmonds. Terms will start upon appointment and will run for one year. Student representatives may be reappointed for a follow-on term. The positions qualify for volunteer or community service hours and can be added as a civic affiliation on resumes. A letter of recommendation is available upon successful and satisfactory completion of the term.

Apply online by clicking “application” after “Diversity Commission” listed on this city webpage. Or obtain an application by emailing or calling Megan Luttrell at megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov or 425-775-7724.

You can also visit Edmonds City Hall first floor reception at 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.