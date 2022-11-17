Dennis Worsham named first director of Snohomish County Health Department

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has appointed Dennis Worsham as the first director for Snohomish County’s Health Department.

The Snohomish Health District is being integrated into Snohomish County government, and on Jan. 1, 2023, the new Snohomish County Health Department will be launched.

Worsham spent time early in his career at the Snohomish Health District. He has over 29 years of experience in governmental public health inWashington state and has been an innovative public health leader at the local, regional and state level. His most recent job was as interim director of Public Health – Seattle & King County.

“Dennis is the leader Snohomish County needs to expand direct service, strengthen public health, and prepare us for the next public health challenge,”Somers said. “I am looking forward to having his innovative leadership as we navigate the public and environmental health challenges of the next few years. I also want to thank Shawn Frederick for his exceptional service to the Snohomish Health District. He has been a great and trusted partner, and I wish him the best.”

Fredericks announced in July that he would be stepping down at the end of his third full year leading the Snohomish Health District as administrative officer.

“Returning to Snohomish County has always been a goal of mine, and I’m excited to be joining at this critical moment of change,” Worsham said. “I know the professionals who will work for the Snohomish County Health Department have a stellar reputation, and I plan to do all I can to support their important work saving lives and keeping people healthy.”