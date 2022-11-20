Donate to a child in need: Giving Tree now up at Frances Anderson Center

The City of Edmonds and Washington Kids in Transition are sponsoring a Giving Tree program at the city’s Frances Anderson Center.



Stop by to pick up a tag off the tree and donate a gift to a local child in need. The tags are provided by Washington Kids in Transition and the gifts will be donated to children from 1 to 17 years of age who are part of the Edmonds School District’s McKinney Vento and Head Start programs.

Purchase the gift and return it unwrapped to the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., by Dec. 5. Gift tags and drop-off are available Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. A secure donation drop box is available for social distancing. Please be sure to attach your tag to your gift.

Washington Kids in Transition provides emergency services and enrichment programs to students in the Edmonds School District. Learn more at www.washingtonkidsintransition.org.

The Living Memorial Holiday Tree Program is also taking place at this time. Every year, the City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Human Services Department decorates downtown for the holidays and part of those decorations include several living trees placed at Edmonds City Hall and the Frances Anderson Center.

The community has the opportunity to dedicate one of these living cedar trees to a loved one for a $150 one-time donation. These live trees will be strung with white lights and have a laminated sign with your choice of wording placed at the base of the tree during the holiday season. Once the holiday season is over, the trees are planted in Yost Park to contribute to the urban forest. There are two trees left for the Frances Anderson Center and one at Edmonds City Hall.

Call the parks, recreation and human services office at 425-771-0230 for more information and to adopt a holiday tree.