Edmonds Booktalk: ‘Tis the season for great gift ideas

No idea what happened to October. [Or September to be honest…]

But here we are: November! Ready or not. We are getting ready for all of the holiday festivities… a bit more every day. So many great books and all kinds of other great gift items on shelves everywhere in the bookshop: calendars [wall, engagement, page-a-day, mini-wall, poster], tote bags, note cards, socks, fancy stickers, fancy bookmarks, mugs, magnets, Sue Coccia art flags, candles… all so much fun!

And we have so many options to help with your book purchasing:

Shop in person in the shop! Bring your list; check out this year’s Give Books Holiday Catalog [in the shop ready to pick up!]; and ask us for recommendations!

Order online: at edmondsbookshop.com or on the phone + pick up in store, or curbside – just let us know you have arrived, we are happy to run your books out to you!

Order online or on the phone plus get it all delivered for free if you are in the greater Edmonds area.

Order online or on the phone plus have it shipped anywhere you wish within the U.S. [we use the media mail option, which is reasonably priced, and takes about 10 days…you may request quicker options, we will be happy to let you know the price difference.]

We have complimentary gift wrap available, as usual.

And always a fantastic option: Edmonds Bookshop Gift Cards. Available in any denomination you wish. We can take orders for them online, here or over the phone. We can mail them directly to the recipient[s] or to you, if you wish to gift them yourself. We can also have them available to pick up in the store. Whatever works best for you!

One really great list for gift ideas: October was Cookbook Month! So many amazing new titles this year and even more coming soon. The blog here — we will keep adding to it as the season goes on!

Edmonds Bookshop Events

Edmonds Bookshop Book Club. Wednesday morning Nov. 16: 9-10 a.m. We are hybrid again in November! We are still doing Zoom meetings, but also – welcoming back some to join us in person. Send us an email here to inquire about attending in person.

Our November book is “The Financial Lives of the Poets” by Jess Walter.

From National Book Award-finalist Jess Walter comes a hysterically funny — and painfully timely — novel of one man’s attempt to save his family from economic disaster by putting his entrepreneurial leanings toward a life of petty crime.

Selected among The 10 Best Books of 2009 by Time.

More information about the book and our book club is here.

Send us an email here to register your email for book club membership. We will send you an invitation with a Zoom Meeting link as each book club meeting is scheduled. Once you accept the invitation, it will show up in your calendar.

Third Thursday Art Walk! Nov. 17, 2022 – 6-7 p.m.



Join us to meet Andrea Pons with her new, and personal, cookbook: “Mamacita!”

In this inspiring and creative Mexican cookbook, the cook and author takes you on a journey through flavor, family, and her immigration story. With 78 easy and delicious recipes from three generations of women in her family, this cookbook offers you a taste of authentic Mexican cuisine.

Andrea Pons is a production manager, food stylist, and author based in Seattle, Washington. Born in Guanajuato, Mexico, and raised in the United States, Andrea Pons creates recipes that encourage readers to share a meal around the dinner table and that raise awareness about immigration.

Ms. Pons will be joined in conversation by our very own David Brewster, who is no slouch in the kitchen himself, as any of us who have been lucky enough to sample his paella will happily attest! This is turning out to be a very special [not to mention mouth-watering!] event…can’t wait to see you all there!

All the information on our website here.

Indies First! Shop Small Saturday Nov. 26, 2022. Shop Small, Shop Local. We are here all day. Lots of help and recommendations available for your gift-giving needs. And…complimentary gift wrap!

More Downtown Edmonds Holiday Events:

Holiday Markets. Most Saturdays starting Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Wreath Walk

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Free Holiday Movies

Holiday Trolley

All the information is here: Edmonds Holidays.

Recent book releases of note:

For Young Adult readers. “The First to Die at the End” by Adam Silvero. Chosen for IndieBound.

“Our Missing Hearts: A Novel” by Celeste Ng. Chosen for IndieNext. Great review in The New York Times here. On the PNBA bestseller list.



“Mad Honey: A Novel” by Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan. Chosen for IndieNext.

“The Whalebone Theatre: A Novel” by Joanna Quinn. Chosen for IndieNext. A transporting debut novel that takes its heroine from the gargantuan cavity of a beached whale into undercover operations during World War II. Staff recommended!

“Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman.

“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition #5” by J. K. Rowling, Mr. Jim Kay (Illustrator), Neil Packer (Illustrator). Finally! After a three-year wait!

“The Last Chairlift” by John Irving. Chosen for IndieNext. On the PNBA bestseller list.



“It Starts with Us: A Novel (It Ends with Us #2)” by Colleen Hoover. On the PNBA bestseller list.

“Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir” by Paul Newman. “Several years before he died, Paul Newman commissioned his best friend to create an oral history of his life.

“Demon Copperhead: A Novel” by Barbara Kingsolver. Chosen for IndieNext. On the PNBA bestseller list.

Great review in The Washington Post here.



“Liberation Day: Stories” by George Saunders. The Booker Prize winner returns with his trademark prose–wickedly funny, unsentimental, and exquisitely tuned. On the PNBA bestseller list. Washington Post review here.



“Signal Fires: A Novel” by Dani Shapiro. In her first work of fiction in fifteen years, she returns to the form that launched her career. Staff recommended.

“And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham. The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer chronicles the life of Abraham Lincoln. Washington Post review here. On the PNBA bestseller list.



“The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham. The author returns to Mississippi in his most gripping legal thriller yet.

“Inciting Joy: Essays” by Ross Gay. The prize-winning poet and author considers the joy we incite when we care for each other. Staff favorite author!

“The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy. The Pulitzer Prize- winning author returns with the first of a two-volume masterpiece. Look for

“Stella Maris,” the second volume, on sale December 6, 2022. Pre-order here.

“The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams” by Stacy Schiff. A revelatory biography from a Pulitzer Prize-winner about the most essential Founding Father. Great review in The New York Times here.

“Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals: A Cookbook” by Melissa Clark. 100 all-new super-simple and incredibly delicious one-pot, one-pan, one-sheet–one-everything!

“Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten. To make life easy she relies on a repertoire of recipes that she knows will turn out perfectly every time. On the PNBA bestseller list.

“Lessons” by Ian McEwan. From the best-selling author comes the epic and intimate story of one man’s life across generations and historical upheavals.

“Empire of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe. A grand, devastating portrait of three generations of the Sackler family, famed for their philanthropy, whose fortune was built by Valium and whose reputation was destroyed by OxyContin. Now in paper. On the PNBA bestseller list.

“What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe.

For Young Readers “Odder” by Katherine Applegate and illustrated by Charles Santoso. A touching and lyrical tale about a remarkable sea otter, from the Newbery Medalist.

“The Journey: Big Panda and Tiny Dragon” by James Norbury. This lovely new book continues the inspiring story of friendship and discovery for readers of all ages.

“The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human” by Siddhartha Mukherjee. From the winner of the Pulitzer Prize, comes his most spectacular book yet, an exploration of medicine and our radical new ability to manipulate cells. On the PNBA bestseller list. Great review in The New York Times here.

Books of note being released in November:

“The World We Make: Great Cities #2” by N.K. Jemisin. Three-time Hugo Award-winning author N.K. Jemisin crafts “a glorious fantasy” (Neil Gaiman) — a story of culture, identity, magic, and myths in contemporary New York City, in the final book of the Great Cities Duology. Lovely review, here. November 1, 2022.

“We Are the Light” by Matthew Quick. From the bestselling author comes a poignant and hopeful novel about a widower who takes in a grieving teenager and inspires a magical revival in their small town. Staff recommended.Chosen for IndieBound. November 1, 2022.

“Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” by Bono. Artist, activist, and the lead singer of U2–has written a memoir: honest and irreverent, intimate and profound, this is the story of the remarkable life he’s lived, the challenges he’s faced, and the friends and family who have shaped and sustained him. Review in The New York Times here. And in The Washington Post here. On the PNBA bestseller list. November 1, 2022.

“All about Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business” by Mel Brooks. Now in paper. November 1, 2022.

“Small Game” by Blair Braverman. A gripping novel about a survival reality show gone wrong that leaves a group of strangers stranded in the northern wilds. Review/interview on npr, here. On the PNBA bestseller list. November 1, 2022.

“The Philosophy of Modern Song” by Bob Dylan. This book offers Dylan’s commentaries on a range of music, written in the singer’s unmistakable lyrical style. Interesting review in The New York Times, here. On the PNBA bestseller list. November 1, 2022.

“Mr. B: George Balanchine’s 20th Century” by Jennifer Homans, explores the life of the Russian-born choreographer, as well as the beauty and pains of his art. Review in The New York Times. November 1, 2022.

“The Last Campaign: Sherman, Geronimo and the War for America” by H. W. Brands. “Brands is an American treasure: a professional, discerning historian who can write with forceful elegance.” James L. Haley, author of “A Darker Sea.” November 1, 2022.

“These Precious Days” by Ann Patchett. Now in paper. November 1, 2022.

“The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks” by Shauna Robinson. Keeping an underground book club quiet, selling forbidden books, and dodging the literary society is nearly impossible. Especially when Maggie unearths a town secret that could upend everything. Chosen for IndieBound. November 1, 2022.

“The Prisoner” by B A Paris. A stunning new thriller about one woman wed into a family with deadly intentions. November 1, 2022.

“Bewilderment” by Richard Powers. In paperback. On the PNBA bestseller list. November 1, 2022.

“And Yet: Poems” by Kate Baer. Her second full-length book of traditional poetry dives deeper into the themes that are the hallmarks of her writing: motherhood, friendship, love, and loss. Chosen for IndieBound. November 8, 2022.

“The King: The Life of Charles III” by Christopher Andersen. A vivid and unsparing, yet sympathetic portrait of one of the most complex and enigmatic figures of our time: Charles, who has taken his place on the throne after being the oldest and longest-serving heir in British history. November 8, 2022.

“Now Is Not the Time to Panic” by Kevin Wilson. A bold coming-of-age story, written with his trademark wit and blazing prose, this is a nuanced exploration of young love, identity, and the power of art. It’s also about the secrets that haunt us—and, ultimately, what the truth will set free. Chosen for IndieBound. New York Times review, here. November 8, 2022.

“American Mother: The True Story of a Troubled Family, Motherhood, and the Cyanide Murders That Shook the World” by Gregg Olsen. From the bestselling author of “If You Tell” comes the chilling true-crime story of Stella Nickell–a mother and wife who did the unthinkable… and the unforgiveable. Set in Auburn, WA and Oregon. Now in paperback. November 8, 2022.

“Cursed: Gilded #2” by Marissa Meyer. The fairytale-inspired Gilded duology comes to a conclusion… Adalheid Castle is in chaos. Following a shocking turn of events, Serilda finds herself ensnared in a deadly game of make-believe with the Erlking, who is determined to propel her deeper into the castle’s lies. November 8, 2022.

“Bloodmarked : Legendborn #2” by Tracy Deonn. The shadows have risen, and the line is law. All Bree wanted was to uncover the truth behind her mother’s death. But the ancient war between demons and the Order is rising … November 8, 2022.

“Novelist as a Vocation” by Haruki Murakami. Readers who have long wondered where the mysterious novelist gets his ideas and what inspires his strangely surreal worlds will be fascinated by this insightful and unique look at the craft of writing. Fascinating review in The New York Times. November 8, 2022.

“Stellarlune: Keeper of the Lost Cities #9 by Shannon Messenger . With her friends divided and scattered, and the Black Swan wanting her to focus on their projects, Sophie is led in a different direction to Stellarlune, which might be their salvation or destruction, and learns the true meaning of power–and evil. November 8, 2022.

“Desert Star: A Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch Novel” by Michael Connelly. The LAPD detectives team up to hunt the brutal killer who is Bosch’s “white whale”–a man responsible for the murder of an entire family. November 8, 2022.

“Scattered Showers: Stories” by Rainbow Rowell. A collection of nine stories about love and life featuring best friends, princes, trolls, imaginary boys, and Simon Snow. November 8, 2022.

“The Queen: Her Life” by Andrew Morton. The bestselling biographer provides the definitive, most comprehensive account of Queen Elizabeth II’s legendary reign. November 15, 2022.

“The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama. The former First Lady shares practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today’s highly uncertain world. November 15, 2022. Pre-order here.

“The Twist of a Knife” by Anthony Horowitz. In his fourth mystery featuring a fictionalized version of himself, Horowitz skewers critics while crafting a brilliant, amusing whodunit. The other 3: “The Word is Murder,” “The Sentence is Death,” and “A Line to Kill.” November 15, 2022.

“The Lost Metal: A Mistborn Novel #7” by Brandon Sanderson. Return to the Mistborn world of Scadrial as its second era, which began with “The Alloy of Law,” comes to its earth-shattering conclusion in “The Lost Metal.” November 15, 2022.

“Musical Tables: Poems” by Billy Collins. The former Poet Laureate has found a new form for his unique poetic style: the small poem. Here Collins writes about his trademark themes of nature, animals, poetry, mortality, absurdity, and love–all in a handful of lines. On npr here. November 15, 2022.

“Dickens and Prince: A Particular Kind of Genius” by Nick Hornby. From the bestselling author comes a short, warm, and entertaining book about art, creativity, and the unlikely similarities between Victorian novelist Charles Dickens and modern American rock star Prince. November 15, 2022.

“Tread of Angels” by Rebecca Roanhorse. Celeste, a card sharp with a need for justice, takes on the role of advocatus diaboli , to defend her sister Mariel, accused of murdering a Virtue, a member of the ruling class of this mining town. Chosen for December IndieBound. November 15, 2022.

“A Book of Days” by Patti Smith. A deeply moving and brilliantly idiosyncratic visual book of days by the National Book Award-winning author, featuring more than 365 images and reflections that chart Smith’s singular aesthetic — inspired by her wildly popular Instagram. Check out her Instagram here! November 15, 2022.

“Marie Kondo’s Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life” by Marie Kondo. Transform your home into a haven of calm and achieve your ideal lifestyle with this inspirational visual guide featuring more than 100 photographs. November 15, 2022.

“Astrid Parker Doesn’t Fail” by Ashley Herring Blake. An interior designer who is never without the perfect plan learns to renovate her love life without one in this new romantic comedy. In paperback. November 22, 2022.

“A World of Curiosities: A Chief Inspector Gamache Novel #18” by Louise Penny. It’s spring and Three Pines is reemerging after the harsh winter. But not everything buried should come alive again. Not everything lying dormant should reemerge. But something has. [We can’t wait!!] November 29, 2022. Pre-order here.

“Five Survive” by Holly Jackson. A new addictive thriller about a road trip that turns deadly. Eight hours. Six friends. Five survive. “Holly Jackson plays off of our collective true crime obsession brilliantly.” —PopSugar. November 29, 2022.

Bonus sneak preview for December IndieBound new title: [hey! we know her!!]

#1 IndieBound December Pick: “The Light Pirate: A Novel” by Lily Brooks-Dalton. “A survivor of a book. In the not-too-distant future, Florida is hurricane central, and Wanda (a hurricane namesake) is in the eye of this story that wraps around you; you’ll hold on for dear life, with everybody else.”—Michelle Bear, Edmonds Bookshop. December 6, 2022. Pre-order here.

Some great blog posts/lists:

The New York Times recommends books coming in November. On our blog here.

The Washington Post recommends 10 books to read in November. On the blog here.

The Seattle Times [welcome back Moira Macdonald!] recommends 10 paperbacks to read in November. Here.

NPR favorites so far this year, here.

Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association [PNBA] bestseller list. Updated weekly. We do our best to have all of these books in stock. [there is a link from their home page under the picture directly to the bestseller list!]

We will keep posting our favorite reads, along with links to all kinds of book-related interesting things! In all the places: on our website, facebook, Instagram, and twitter.

You may pre-order any forthcoming title by visiting our website. [www.edmondsbookshop.com]

Stay safe. Enjoy the little things. And as always: Happy reading!

— By Elaine Mattson

Edmonds native Elaine Mattson has worked at The Edmonds Bookshop off and on since she was 12 years old, and has also worked at a book wholesaler, a book publisher, and for the book publishing division of a large local software company (yes, that one). “I was raised a book lover [thanks, Mom!],” Mattson says. “We got book lights by our beds as soon as we were old enough to read. And then I probably got in trouble for reading too late the very next night. And I still read too late!”