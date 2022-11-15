Edmonds Chamber closing out year with community events

With only two pages remaining on your wall calendar, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce wants to be sure you’ve marked these dates to close out the year. Chamber staff and volunteers are looking forward to bringing these celebrations to the community.

Any businesses looking to align themselves with these well-attended events and get their brand in front of thousands of eyes are encouraged to reach out about sponsorship. Contact Ryan Crowther ryan@edmondswa.com or Erica Sugg erica@edmondswa.com for more information.

2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony: As many as 3,000 people attend this cherished event each year to witness the official lighting of the Centennial Plaza tree and ring in the holidays with free cookies and warm drinks; festive music from the Maplewood Jazz Band, Seattle Children’s Chorus, and North Sound Singers & Mosaic Choir — and a magical visit from Santa. The chamber is thrilled to announce Richard Taylor, Jr. as the emcee this year. The event runs from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, with the ceremony beginning at 4 p.m. Local nonprofits Clothes For Kids and the Edmonds Food Bank will be collecting donations at the event. More information can be found here.

Letters to Santa: Santa’s mailbox has been installed in front of the Edmonds Log Cabin Visitors Center at 120 5th Ave. N. Now through Dec. 16, team of elves works hard to deliver Santa’s thoughtful, unique and cheerfully decorated responses to the letters he receives from our community’s youth. With the popularity of this program growing year after year — nearly 2,000 letters were answered in 2021 — Mr. Claus’ chief elf is in need of volunteers (Volunteer Signup) and financial support (yes, even Santa has to pay postage).

For those interested in sponsoring either the Tree Lighting Ceremony or Letters to Santa, the deadline is this Friday, Nov. 18.

Connect Edmonds: Over 150 individuals came out for the first Connect Edmonds, a new signature after hours event connecting community and business leaders. Round two will take place at Leftcraft in downtown Edmonds on Dec. 6, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Enjoy bites and a cash bar, and hear from Lee Kindell, owner of the wildly popular Moto Pizza, about his big plans for Moto in Edmonds. (An exclusive sponsorship is available; first-come, first-served). RSVP here.

Chamber Breakfast, Holiday Party Edition: For the last networking breakfast of the year, the chamber ditches its routine programming in favor of a casual morning holiday party. Coffee and pastries are provided, and there is also an optional treat exchange. Festive attire is welcome but not required. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 7:30-9 a.m. at the Edmonds Yacht Club.

