Edmonds churches to gather for One Voice service Nov. 27

Many churches in Edmonds — regardless of denomination — will come together for a One Voice worship service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at Edmonds Center for the Arts.
Everyone is invited to attend. Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.
