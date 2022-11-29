Edmonds Downtown Holiday Market returns Dec. 3; holiday trolley also operating

After a week off due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Edmonds Holiday Market will be back on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5th Avenue North and Bell Street. The market continues on Dec. 10 and 17.

Shoppers will find more than 60 vendors offering a selection of holiday gifts and specialty items, produce, food, wines, flowers, treats and music. (Find more information about the market and details on vendors at www.facebook.com/edmondsholidaymarket.

Also for the next three Saturdays — Dec. 3, 10 and 17 — you can enjoy the Edmonds Holiday Trolley, operating from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Enter and exit at the following trolley stops: Walnut Street Coffee, Hazel Miller Plaza, Slate Salon & Spa, Thai Cottage, Calypso Restaurant and Salish Crossing. All are marked with a sign so you can’t miss it. It comes by every 30 minutes and is a great way to rest your feet in between shopping experiences. On board, you’ll find Edmonds’ favorite elf, Emily, greeting passengers.

The Holiday Trolley is brought to you by Ed!, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance, and the City of Edmonds.

