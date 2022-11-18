Edmonds’ Edward Jones office a drop-off point for Toys for Tots

The Edward Jones office at 313 Main St. in downtown Edmonds is serving as a drop-off location to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Drive.

Additionally, Toys for Tots accepts toy and cash donations online. Visit www.toysfortots.org.

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to children in need in the community in which the campaign is conducted.