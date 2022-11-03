Edmonds Halloween costume contest winners announced

Here are the winners of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Halloween costume contest, sponsored by Windermere Edmonds. (See all entrants showing off their costumes in the video above.)

Ages 0-6: Back to the Future (Waylon and Wyatt Ochoa)

Ages 7-12: Wednesday Addams (Nora McKinstry)

Teen: Batman & Robin (Oliver W Rather and as-yet-unnamed second contestant)

Adult: Amy Fickenscher

Group: Sindora Family

Pet: Astropup (Chewy Sanders)

— Photos and video by Reefcombers Studios