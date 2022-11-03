Edmonds Halloween costume contest winners announced

Here are the winners of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Halloween costume contest, sponsored by Windermere Edmonds. (See all entrants showing off their costumes in the video above.)
Ages 0-6: Back to the Future (Waylon and Wyatt Ochoa)
Ages 7-12: Wednesday Addams (Nora McKinstry)
Teen: Batman & Robin (Oliver W Rather and as-yet-unnamed second contestant)
Adult: Amy Fickenscher
Group: Sindora Family
Pet: Astropup (Chewy Sanders)
— Photos and video by Reefcombers Studios
Thank you Edmonds Chamber!! That video was fantastic too. What a great look back at the contestants.
How fun and creative! Congrats to the winners and all who participated.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.