Edmonds Historical Museum fire pedal truck raffle ticket sales begin Nov. 5

Just in time for the holiday season, the Edmonds Historical Museum will be selling raffle tickets for the 2022 fire pedal truck.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 in front of the Museum at 118 5th Ave. N. on Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m. during the Edmonds Holiday Market, which starts Nov. 5. Or they can be purchased throughout the week by contacting the Edmonds Historical Museum at 425-774-0900 or info@historicedmonds.org

All proceeds from the raffle go toward realizing the former Edmonds Fire Safety Foundation’s vision of establishing a fire museum. Under the Edmonds Historical Museum, the fire museum is dedicated to the history of the Edmonds Fire Department (1904-2009), along with providing a home for the 1938 Ford Fire Engine and the 1925 REO Fire Engine. The 1938 Ford Fire Engine makes appearances in the Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July parade and at the Edmonds Tree Lighting.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, Dec.17, 2022. You don’t need to be present to win.