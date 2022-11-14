Edmonds house fire causes $140K damage Sunday night

A fire at an Edmonds home Sunday night caused more than $140,000 in damage and displaced two residents.

The fire was reported at 8:13 p.m. at a two-story house in the 22100 block of 92nd Avenue West. When firefighters arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames and two occupants, a man and his adult son, were safely outside.

Dangerous fire conditions inside the house forced crews to withdraw and make an exterior attack. Shoreline Fire assisted South County Fire crews. It took more than an hour to get the fire under control. No one was injured.

South County Fire investigators determined this was likely an accidental fire. The investigation into the cause is ongoing.