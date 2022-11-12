Edmonds Kind of Play: School district preschool, teen activities and Girls on Run

Last weekend, while trying to stay the course during a power outage, the kids and I packed up our book report, history notes and rechargeable batteries to the Lynnwood Library to use their lights, Wi-Fi, outlets and heater. We had friends charging up at their hockey practices and others just resorting to candles for the homework that couldn’t wait. I got sentimental about community and the places that we meet and count on for more than just books or sports or the occasional carpool or playdate. This is likely fueled by the uneven sand levels on the hourglass these days, illustrated by driver’s licenses, college tours and high school decisions to be made for the baby in the family.

This week, the options are local resources and programs, some founded by people who went from organization contacts to friends.

Let’s start with some Edmonds School District options. We checked out the Mountlake Terrace High School STEM Info Night as we have a current 8th grader and are trying to figure out our path. In the presentation we found out that the MTHS Technology Student Association has a booth at the Edmonds Holiday Market selling ornaments they’ve made, and they are quite popular. We got a lot of information that night and considering it was offered via Zoom as well, I am hoping that they taped it and will share it soon. If you’re interested in the Holiday Market it will be held on the remaining Saturdays — Nov. 19 and Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on the MTHS STEM Program, which is open to all ESD students (as well as out-of-district students) regardless of their home school, you can visit the STEM page of the Edmonds School District website at https://stem.edmonds.wednet.edu/.

The Edmonds School District News email says that there is still space in the Edmonds Preschool program and Edmonds Family Pre-K. The Edmonds Preschool program is open to all children between the ages of 3-5 by Sept. 1. This is an “inclusive preschool program designed for a wide range of children.” There are two locations, Woodway Center and Alderwood Early Learning Center, and options for both morning and afternoon sessions that each serve lunch. Tuition is $300 a month, but the program is FREE for those who qualify for special education services or qualify based on their income. You can find more information HERE.

Edmonds Family Pre-K is a “learning experience for children and their families or caregivers.” This FREE program is a “fun and engaging, developmentally-appropriate educational experience” for children who will attend kindergarten the following September. The sessions meet twice a week for two hours and also offer support for parents and caregivers on how to help their student at home. More information is HERE.

Lynnwood Parks and Recreation recently sent out an email detailing new and returning programs for Edmonds middle and high School students. For those in seventh and eighth grades, there is a weekly FREE open gym at Cedar Valley Gym in Lynnwood on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Open gym is “an evening of friendly competition with their peers.” There are snacks, music and organized games like “basketball, volleyball, indoor soccer, dodgeball, etc!” Those in attendance must show a valid school ID.

There will also be Nightwaves for ESD middle schoolers on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Lynnwood Recreation Center pool. Pre-registration and $5 will get you into this private swim night where you can swim, hang out and eat snacks with your ESD friends.

For ESD students in grades 9-12, there is also a weekly FREE open gym. It has all the same snacks and games at the middle school option but is Thursday nights from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Gym.

They are also offering a program called Teens With a Cause on the first Monday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m. High sSchoolers who want to help better their community or who need service hours for graduation requirements can join and “find out how you can make a difference.” Members can “volunteer in recreation programs, community service projects or work on current issues.” For more information and registration for any of these options you can visit PlayLynnwood.com or contact their Teen Coordinator at KJaimes@lynnwoodwa.gov — I would use their name, but as tradition calls for, they also use a famous counselor nickname at Kamp Kookamonga and I can’t bring myself to put the highly coveted info in print.

Megan Wolfe, executive director of Girls on the Run (GOTR) of Snohomish County, sent me an email this week letting me know that they are currently looking for not only coaches for their spring season, but that there are options to bring the program to your school or group this season. GOTR is a “physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls and gender-expansive youth in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident.” Each session is 10 weeks long, from March to June, and there is no running or coaching experience necessary to start! The program is not just activity, but incorporates it to “teach critical life skills and provide social-emotional learning, including personal development, making meaningful connections with others as well as contributing to the community.” The organization provides all the supplies and support and applications are open now at www.GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org/Coach.

If you’re interested in starting a local group via your school or other group, GOTR has laid out the steps. They offer a site information packet to answer your questions about costs per participant and requirements for locations and an online option for your team application. If you have questions you can contact GOTR at info@girlsontherunsnoco.org. If you’re interested in more information on the program, you can visit GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org (or even search this website since we’ve followed them since their start in Snohomish County,) and see previous pictures and posts via Facebook and Instagram @GirlsontheRunSnoCo.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.