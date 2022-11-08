Edmonds Planning Board returns to in-person meetings, starting Nov. 9

The Edmonds Planning Board will be returning to in-person meetings in the council chambers, starting with a 7 p.m. meeting this Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Among the items on the agenda:
– A request from the Civic Park Residents Group requesting rules be adopted governing use of the Civic Center Playfield.
– A review of topics discussing during the planning board’s recent joint meeting with the Edmonds City Council.
– A review of the draft vision statement for the 2024 Edmonds Comprehensive Plan update, which was unveiled Nov. 5 during Edmonds Porchfest.
– Discussion of planning board attendance policies.
The meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., in downtown Edmonds. Being able to offer a hybrid format, with a remote viewing option via Zoom, has been included as a 2023 budget request, Planning Board Chair Roger Pence said.
You can see the complete agenda here.
