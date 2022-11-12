Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 1-8, 2022

Nov. 1
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after refusing to leave when requested by manager.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance with staff.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after being caught shoplifting.
20500 block 76th Avenue West: A concerned mother reported a juvenile female was harassing her daughter at home.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.
21500 block 73rd Place West: A vehicle was spray painted and a rock thrown through the back window.
23000 block 106th Avenue West: A man was arrested for another agency’s warrant.
24000 block Highway 99: Police arrested the registered owner of a vehicle on a warrant.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
Nov. 2
8300 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for warrants during a traffic stop.
19500 block 88th Avenue West: A subject reported two rifles went missing after a move from Washington to Arkansas.
22900 block Highway 99: A subject failed to return rented items from a store, resulting in referred felony charges.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting at a clothing store.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Several found items were turned into the Edmonds Police Department’s public counter for safekeeping.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for stealing a vehicle.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman walked out of a store with unpaid merchandise. The items were recovered and returned.
23800 block 78th Avenue West: A subject was blackmailed after exchanging explicit photos on social media.
Nov. 3
8500 block 238th Street Southwest: A man broke into a church.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after refusing to pay for his meal.
22000 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a coffee shop.
7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A vehicle reported as abandoned was determined to be stolen.
23800 block Highway 99: Two business had windows broken out.
9200 block 192nd Place Southwest: A woman trespassed on a neighbor’s property and damaged landscaping. Criminal charges were referred.
8000 block 190th Street Southwest: Police stopped a driver with a suspended license in the area of suspected drug activity.
8500 block Main Street: A woman allowed a stranger on the phone to access her banking account, resulting in her buying $2,000 worth of gift cards.
23800 block Edmonds Way: A child reported a domestic dispute occurred between parents.
7300 block 215th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
21900 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle tracked through GPS eluded police during a traffic stop and did not stop. The driver was later arrested by Marysville PD.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A man stole a phone from his girlfriend and assaulted her.
Nov. 4
23600 block Highway 99: A suspicious subject was reported at a business.
16800 block Larch Way: Edmonds PD provided a drone assist to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office for a burglary investigation.
600 block Sunset Avenue North: A complaint of a transient in the area led to a trespassing arrest.
7900 block 202nd Place Southwest: License plates were stolen from a vehicle.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant and for theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting was reported.
8500 block Madrona Lane: A woman walked away from an adult family home earlier in the day and had not returned or contacted anyone.
100 block Main Street: Decorations of a downtown business were vandalized overnight.
1000 block Euclid Avenue: A woman had her license plate stolen out of her driveway.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Reporting party received threatening messages and paid money out of fear.
9500 block Bowdoin Way: A suspicous male and female were reported in a park after hours.
Nov. 5
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A car crashed into two parked vehicles in a hospital parking lot and the driver fled the scene.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: The windows of a vehicle were broken and items taken.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A motorcycle was damaged in an attempted theft while parked in a parking lot.
23300 block Edmonds Way: The owner of a dog reported to be running at large was cited due to repeat offenses.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft and a warrant.
23000 block Edmonds Way: A man said a gold ring was missing from his property and he suspects it was stolen by the movers he hired.
9300 block 217th Place Southwest: Ongoing harassment from a family friend led to an assault, with charges referred
24100 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was locked in a store after trying to walk out with merchandise. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
23600 block 78th Place West: An adult was reported missing.
Nov. 6
7700 block 199th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a no-contact order violation.
Edmonds Way/100th Avenue West: A woman driving under the influence of alcohol caused a collision.
Nov. 7
23400 block 194th Avenue West: A vacant house was burglarized.
23800 block Highway 99: A subject causing a disturbance was trespassed from a business.
23700 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after causing a distrubance
300 block 2nd Avenue South: A neighbor attempted entry into an adjoining unit, resulting in damaged property.
21000 block 76th Avenue West: A subject met someone online and became part of fraudulent activity.
7800 block 199th Street Southwest: Victim’s personal information was used in an attempted vehicle purchase fraud.
1000 block Main Street: A welfare check led to a warrant arrest.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An anonymous online tip of a student threatening to shoot up a school was received.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Police received a cybertip from TikTok of possible child abuse referred from the FBI.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man reported that his dog was attacked by another owner’s dog in an apartment complex parking lot.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole from a department store.
Nov. 8
84th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A man and woman were found in a vehicle during a physical altercation.
23100 block 100th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from property after refusing to leave.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for causing damage to another person’s vehicle and trespassing.
8600 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a parking area.
20900 block 70th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
