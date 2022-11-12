Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 1-8, 2022

Nov. 1

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after refusing to leave when requested by manager.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance with staff.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after being caught shoplifting.

20500 block 76th Avenue West: A concerned mother reported a juvenile female was harassing her daughter at home.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A vehicle was spray painted and a rock thrown through the back window.

23000 block 106th Avenue West: A man was arrested for another agency’s warrant.

24000 block Highway 99: Police arrested the registered owner of a vehicle on a warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

Nov. 2

8300 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for warrants during a traffic stop.

19500 block 88th Avenue West: A subject reported two rifles went missing after a move from Washington to Arkansas.

22900 block Highway 99: A subject failed to return rented items from a store, resulting in referred felony charges.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting at a clothing store.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Several found items were turned into the Edmonds Police Department’s public counter for safekeeping.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for stealing a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman walked out of a store with unpaid merchandise. The items were recovered and returned.

23800 block 78th Avenue West: A subject was blackmailed after exchanging explicit photos on social media.

Nov. 3

8500 block 238th Street Southwest: A man broke into a church.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after refusing to pay for his meal.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a coffee shop.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A vehicle reported as abandoned was determined to be stolen.

23800 block Highway 99: Two business had windows broken out.

9200 block 192nd Place Southwest: A woman trespassed on a neighbor’s property and damaged landscaping. Criminal charges were referred.

8000 block 190th Street Southwest: Police stopped a driver with a suspended license in the area of suspected drug activity.

8500 block Main Street: A woman allowed a stranger on the phone to access her banking account, resulting in her buying $2,000 worth of gift cards.

23800 block Edmonds Way: A child reported a domestic dispute occurred between parents.

7300 block 215th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

21900 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle tracked through GPS eluded police during a traffic stop and did not stop. The driver was later arrested by Marysville PD.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A man stole a phone from his girlfriend and assaulted her.

Nov. 4

23600 block Highway 99: A suspicious subject was reported at a business.

16800 block Larch Way: Edmonds PD provided a drone assist to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office for a burglary investigation.

600 block Sunset Avenue North: A complaint of a transient in the area led to a trespassing arrest.

7900 block 202nd Place Southwest: License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant and for theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting was reported.

8500 block Madrona Lane: A woman walked away from an adult family home earlier in the day and had not returned or contacted anyone.

100 block Main Street: Decorations of a downtown business were vandalized overnight.

1000 block Euclid Avenue: A woman had her license plate stolen out of her driveway.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Reporting party received threatening messages and paid money out of fear.

9500 block Bowdoin Way: A suspicous male and female were reported in a park after hours.

Nov. 5

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A car crashed into two parked vehicles in a hospital parking lot and the driver fled the scene.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: The windows of a vehicle were broken and items taken.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A motorcycle was damaged in an attempted theft while parked in a parking lot.

23300 block Edmonds Way: The owner of a dog reported to be running at large was cited due to repeat offenses.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft and a warrant.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A man said a gold ring was missing from his property and he suspects it was stolen by the movers he hired.

9300 block 217th Place Southwest: Ongoing harassment from a family friend led to an assault, with charges referred

24100 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was locked in a store after trying to walk out with merchandise. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

23600 block 78th Place West: An adult was reported missing.

Nov. 6

7700 block 199th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a no-contact order violation.

Edmonds Way/100th Avenue West: A woman driving under the influence of alcohol caused a collision.

Nov. 7

23400 block 194th Avenue West: A vacant house was burglarized.

23800 block Highway 99: A subject causing a disturbance was trespassed from a business.

23700 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after causing a distrubance

300 block 2nd Avenue South: A neighbor attempted entry into an adjoining unit, resulting in damaged property.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A subject met someone online and became part of fraudulent activity.

7800 block 199th Street Southwest: Victim’s personal information was used in an attempted vehicle purchase fraud.

1000 block Main Street: A welfare check led to a warrant arrest.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An anonymous online tip of a student threatening to shoot up a school was received.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Police received a cybertip from TikTok of possible child abuse referred from the FBI.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man reported that his dog was attacked by another owner’s dog in an apartment complex parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole from a department store.

Nov. 8

84th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A man and woman were found in a vehicle during a physical altercation.

23100 block 100th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from property after refusing to leave.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for causing damage to another person’s vehicle and trespassing.

8600 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a parking area.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.