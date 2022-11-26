Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 17-22, 2022

Nov. 17
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: An adult reported missing from a residence was located by another agency in California.
8200 block 53rd Avenue West: Edmonds PD provided a drone assist to Mukilteo PD to search for a missing person.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A suspect stole vitamins from a business.
300 block Main Street: A subject received a scam phone call and attempted to give the caller money.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.
Nov. 18
600 block 13th Way Southwest: Stolen mail was recovered from multiple addreses.
500 block Pine Street: Door handles to several condominium storage units were broken. Unknown what was stolen.
600 block Edmonds Way: An argument at a gas station led to a subject causing slight damage to another person’s vehicle.
23600 block Highway 99: A shoplift occurred.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A nail was discovered in a motorcycle tire.
104th Avenue West/238th Street Southwest: A vehicle eluded an officer attempting a traffic stop.
21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile male shoplifted from a business.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject used a counterfeit bill at a business.
20400 block 86th Place West: A man was arrested for burglary of sibling’s home.
Nov. 19
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Police were dispatched to a verbal dispute between a couple.
100 block Railroad Avenue North: A park public bathroom was vandalized.
200 block 6th Avenue North: Found cell phone and glasses were turned into police.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed for being aggressive toward others at a grocery store.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a store after causing a disturbance.
Nov. 20
24300 block 76th Avenue West: A traffic stop for speeding led to citations for driver’s license violations.
8700 block 236th Street Southwest: A lost dog was found and returned to owners.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle stolen from a parking lot was later recovered by Tulalip PD with no license plates and ignition damage.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Drugs were found on a man arrested on a warrant.
23900 block Highway 99: A pedestrian attempting to across the highway was struck by a vehicle. (See related story here.)
21400 block 72nd Avenue West: Police responded to a report of nursing home residents involved in a physical altercation.
100 block Railroad Avenue North: Police responded to a suspicious circumstance regarding juveniles “catfishing” each other on social media. (Read more about catfishing here.)
21100 block 80th Avenue West: A woman reported past abuse by a parent.
20800 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported as a runaway.
9000 block Olympic View Drive: Police were called to a verbal argument between an adult couple.
Nov. 21
7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A rental vehicle was reported stolen sometime over the previous two nights.
23800 block Highway 99: A pedestrian struck by vehicle assaulted a witness to the collision.
8400 block 188th Street Southwest: Greenhouses at an elementary school were burglarized and damaged.
10000 block Edmonds Way: A man reported that his adult daughter was fraudulently cashing his checks.
21400 block 72nd Avenue West: Two residents at an adult home got into a physical altercation over one of them being in the other’s room.
22500 block Highway 99: A subject stole liquor from a store.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: An adult man and his mother got into a verbal argument.
20100 block Ballinger Way Northeast: A subject with an Edmonds misdemeanor warrant was arrested in Lake Forest Park.
100 block West Main Street: Edmonds PD provided assistance to Washington State Patrol for a motorcycle-vs.-pedestrian collision and DUI investigation.
23600 block Highway: A vehicle stolen from a grocery store parking lot was located unoccupied by Shoreline PD.
Nov. 22
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A shotgun and ammunition found in a vacated apartment were turned over to police.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole a customer’s purse out of a shopping cart and fled in a vehicle.
20900 block 70th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact reported.
22000 block Highway 99: Aid response to an unresponsive female in a vehicle resulted in a warrant arrest.
1200 block Coronado Place: Police provided assistance to a crisis responder to detain a subject for a mental health evaluation.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting from a business and an outstanding arrest warrant.
23800 block Highway 99: A traffic stop on a vehicle related to a warrant suspect resulted in an arrest.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.