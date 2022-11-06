Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 25-31, 2022

Oct. 25
8600 block 200th Street Southwest: A citizen turned in a firearm for destruction.
22400 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD assisted another law enforcement agency with a warrant suspect. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
600 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was stolen.
1400 block Olympic View Drive: Behavioral health contact.
24100 block Highway 99: Officers responded to a disturbance and theft charges were referred.
Oct. 26
22100 block Highway 99: A suspect was identified, located and arrested after a stolen vehicle was found at a motel.
20900 block 83rd Avenue West: Mail was found.
9200 block 192nd Place Southwest: Police responding to a request for a welfare check contacted a woman but she refused to talk.
7700 block 216th Street Southwest: A juvenile unlicensed driver was cited for reckless driving after causing a collision doing burnouts in an intersection. The child’s father was also cited for allowing an unauthorized minor to drive..
200 block 4th Avenue South: Police received an Adult Protective Services referral alleging possible a financial crime against elderly.
20900 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a Child Protective Services referral of possible abuse.
6500 block 172nd Street Southwest: A homeowner found a bicycle on their property.
1100 block Viewland Way: Theft by deception reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A stolen U-Haul truck was found in a parking lot.
18900 block 84th Avenue West: Stolen identify was used to open an account.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a grocery store.
Oct. 27
24300 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a local dealership.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen sometime in the early morning hours.
7100 block 157th Street Southwest: A firearm was stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight.
21800 block 82nd Place West: A vehicle was stolen overnight while parked on the street in front of a residence.
19200 block 86th Avenue West: A subject reported finding a hatchet in a shopping cart.
8900 block 238th Street Southwest: A concerned aunt called 911 about her nephew becoming verbal with her.
20000 block 82nd Avenue West: A subject’s mail, including election ballots, was stolen from a mailbox.
7800 block 191st Street Southwest: A man’s possessions were stolen out of his vehicle.
Oct. 28
23800 block 78th Avenue West: A domestic dispute led to an arrest for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
500 block 4th Avenue South: A subject reported that taillight housing was broken on their vehicle.
8300 block 186th Street Southwest: A subject reported someone fraudulently applied for a loan in their name.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man refused to leave a business and was arrested for trespassing.
22000 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was located at a gas station and the driver was arrested.
18500 block 88th Avenue West: Victim reported theft of a trolling motor from a boat.
19000 block 83rd Avenue West: Police received a complaint of a threat made through a Facebook social media group.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject reported suspicious circumstances during a hospital stay.
23600 block Highway 99: Items were shoplifted from a business.
22000 block Highway 99: A customer’s vehicle was stolen from a dealership overnight.
22700 block 105th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal argument between a mother and daughter.
10300 block 238th Street Southwest: A man broke into an RV and was chased away by the owner.
Oct. 29
23600 block 102nd Place West: A woman was arrested after breaking into a residence.
23607 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
7900 block 189th Place Southwest: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered for a neighboring agency.
1000 block 9th Avenue North: A catalytic converter was stolen overnight.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: An unoccupied, parked vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle.
23700 block 102nd Place West: Police responded to the possible reported theft of a dog.
21900 block Highway 99: An intoxicated juvenile caused a disturbance and a fight broke out. Charges were referred for a minor being intoxicated in a public place.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported between a man and woman.
7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A juvenile ran away from home.
100 block Main Street: A subject reported losing their wallet in downtown Edmonds.
7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: A vehicle fleeing from a traffic stop hit another vehicle.
Oct. 30
22500 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a store after previously stealing from the location.
8600 block Bowdoin Way: A hit-and-run driver was identified and charges were referred.
23800 block 78th Avenue West: A wallet found in the front yard of a residence was taken to the police station for safekeeping.
8100 block 208th Place Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman who stole merchandise from a department store was arrested for theft and warrants.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A trespass led to a warrant arrest.
7800 block 175th Street Southwest: A mailbox was damaged.
21200 block 92nd Place West: An adult daughter and father had an argument over the daughter’s substance abuse.
9800 block Edmonds Way: Behavioral health contact.
Oct. 31
600 block Elm Place: A verbal argument was reported between a couple.
1600 block 9th Avenue North: A laptop delivery was stolen from a porch.
50 block Pine Street: A subject stole money from a landlord.
19800 block 86th Place West: A credit card was stolen from the mail.
1100 block 5th Avenue South: Rear license plates were stolen from a resident’s vehicle.
