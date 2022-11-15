Edmonds police, Rotary Club partner for food drive through Dec. 15

The Edmonds Rotary Club is partnering with the Edmonds Police Department to provide food for our neighbors in need this holiday season.
From now through Dec. 15, non-perishable items will be collected at the Edmonds Police Department: 250 5th Ave. N., and the Edmonds Food Bank located at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.
