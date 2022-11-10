Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Nov. 14, 2022

November 14, 2022

7:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of November 1, 2022 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Approval of Resolution No. 22-04, Establishing the Amount of Tax to be Levied

B. Approval of Resolution No. 22-05, Adopting the 2023 Budget

VI. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT

VII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

VIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION

X. ADJOURNMENT

The Port of Edmonds now has hybrid Commission Meetings. Social distancing recommended, mask optional in person, or join us remotely via Zoom.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.

Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.

