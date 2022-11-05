Edmonds Scarecrow Festival winners announced

Results are in for the 10th annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival hosted by the Edmonds Historical Museum. The museum received a total of 43 non-residential entries and 22 residential entries this year, said Emily Scott, this year’s Master of Crows and an Edmonds Museum board member. An abundance of rogue unregistered scarecrows added to the seasonal flair of this spooktacular season.
Residential Winners:
1st Place: “I Scare Dictators!” by Marjie Bowker and Maria Montalvo
2nd Place: “Madame Anna V. Bassett” by Mardee and Darren Austin
3rd Place: “Harvest Moon” by Seascape Condos
Retail Business Winners:
1st Place: “Miss Measure” The Mummy by Sound Styles
2nd Place: “Know-it-Owl” by The Curious Nest
3rd Place: “Fall Ppose in Leaves” by Magic Photo
Service Business Winners:
1st Place: “Oscar The Crouch” by Bodyworks Edmonds – Artists: Sarah and Ellie Koster
2nd Place: “Mummy needs a spa day” by Sauna Hut
Financial/Insurance/Real Estate Winners:
1st Place: “Encancrow” by Windermere Edmonds
2nd Place: “Mysterious and Spooky” by Koenig Financial Group
3rd Place: “Bill rides a bike” by Loughrin & Company CPA’s
Arts/Govt/School/Civic Winners:
1st Place: “The ScareGhosts of Frances Anderson Center” by Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Human Services
2nd Place: “An Edmonds Kind of Family” by The Trike Stop
3rd Place: “After the final Curtain Call” by Stacie Brown and Nicole Cox/Barclay Shelton Dance Centre
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.