Edmonds Scarecrow Festival winners announced

Results are in for the 10th annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival hosted by the Edmonds Historical Museum. The museum received a total of 43 non-residential entries and 22 residential entries this year, said Emily Scott, this year’s Master of Crows and an Edmonds Museum board member. An abundance of rogue unregistered scarecrows added to the seasonal flair of this spooktacular season.

Residential Winners:

1st Place: “I Scare Dictators!” by Marjie Bowker and Maria Montalvo

2nd Place: “Madame Anna V. Bassett” by Mardee and Darren Austin

3rd Place: “Harvest Moon” by Seascape Condos

Retail Business Winners:

1st Place: “Miss Measure” The Mummy by Sound Styles

2nd Place: “Know-it-Owl” by The Curious Nest

3rd Place: “Fall Ppose in Leaves” by Magic Photo

Service Business Winners: 1st Place: “Oscar The Crouch” by Bodyworks Edmonds – Artists: Sarah and Ellie Koster 2nd Place: “Mummy needs a spa day” by Sauna Hut

Financial/Insurance/Real Estate Winners:

1st Place: “Encancrow” by Windermere Edmonds 2nd Place: “Mysterious and Spooky” by Koenig Financial Group 3rd Place: “Bill rides a bike” by Loughrin & Company CPA’s

Arts/Govt/School/Civic Winners: 1st Place: “The ScareGhosts of Frances Anderson Center” by Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Human Services 2nd Place: “An Edmonds Kind of Family” by The Trike Stop 3rd Place: “After the final Curtain Call” by Stacie Brown and Nicole Cox/Barclay Shelton Dance Centre