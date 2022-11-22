Edmonds Schools Foundation receives $15K Kiwanis Foundation grant for job-training program

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $15,000 award from Lynnwood Kiwanis Foundation to help fund the foundations new On-the-Job Training (OJT) program for high school students.

The pilot program, in partnership with the Edmonds School District’s Career Connected Learning program, aims to help high school seniors at Scriber Lake High School, where the on-time graduation rate is currently only 42%.

“Students face a range of complex barriers, including poverty and homelessness, that affects their schooling,” says Deborah Brandi, the foundation’s executive director. “Through the OJT program, we want to foster self-confidence, help students set goals, and keep them engaged in learning. We’re very thankful to the Lynnwood Kiwanis Foundation for helping make this possible.”

An integral part of the OJT program is to help students become job ready by preparing them for the next steps after high school. Students in the program receive job skills training, a paid internship that counts toward class credit, and a scholarship when they’re finished for a vocational or two-year postsecondary program.

An organization dedicated to children in the local community, Lynnwood Kiwanis Foundation provides important funding and community service to help children in the Edmonds School District.

Learn more about the Foundation for Edmonds School District at www.foundationesd.org.