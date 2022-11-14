Edmonds search and rescue dog Keb honored during gala award ceremony

Edmonds’ own Keb was celebrated as the 2022 Search and Rescue Dog during the gala American Humane’s Hero Dog Awards in Key West, Florida Nov. 11. The overall hero dog award went to shelter dog Ethan, who was left on the doorstep of a shelter totally emaciated and was nurtured back to health.

“Keb behaved herself like a true hero dog all week and was immensely popular,” said Keb’s owner Suzanne Elshult, a search and rescue (SAR) dog handler. “We are so grateful to have had this opportunity to represent all SAR dogs and will continue to work on spreading public awareness of the important work SAR K9 teams do by going to events and sharing stories and experiences with our book, A Dog’s Devotion: True Adventures of a K9 Search and Rescue Team.” (Learn more in our earlier story here.)

Elshult serves as president of Cascadia Search and Rescue, an Edmonds-based not-for-profit organization that provides training for K9 SAR teams locally and statewide. She and Keb have deployed on over 100 missions together, including two weeks over a month-long period in one of the largest disasters in Washington state — the Oso landslide. That tragedy claimed 43 lives, three of which Keb was responsible for finding.

The awards will be broadcast on the Circle Network on Dec. 6.

Learn more in this video: