Edmonds teen creates new access trail at Lynnwood’s Gold Park for Eagle Scout project

Edmonds resident Andrew Young recently completed his Eagle Scout Project by improving trail access at Lynnwood’s Gold Park. Young and his volunteer crew improved the park’s existing nature trail system and made it more accessible. In addition, they constructed a connecting trail from the parking lot to the nature trail.
Young has been coordinating his project with Lynnwood Parks Superintendent Eric Peterson and has been mentored by Kevin O’Brien of Boy Scouts of America Troop 312. In early December, along with the City of Lynnwood, Young will be installing a new sign near the parking lot to make people aware of the nature trail.
Many Lynnwood businesses donated their services to assist Young’s Eagle Project. The City of Lynnwood Parks Department donated gravel and equipment, Hedlund Painting loaned a trailer, Miller’s Rent-All loaned a sod cutter, Starbucks donated coffee, Domino’s Pizza offered volunteers discounted pizza and the Lynnwood Food Bank loaned rain canopies and a water container.
In 2010, students in the Learn-n-serve Environmental Anthropology Field (LEAF) at Edmonds Community College adopted Gold Park. With the Snohomish Tribe of Indians, the college improved the trail system, and developed the “Stolja Ali” Place of Medicine Ethnobotanical Garden. The garden showcases native plants of the Coast Salish Tribe and their modern uses and roles in restoration and ecology.
Gold Park is located at 6421 200th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.
