Edmonds Waterfront Center health and wellness programs in November, December

Movement for Life – Dance for Any Body

Thursdays

1-2:15 p.m.

$5-$12 per class; Drop-in OK

This class welcomes adults with balance or movement challenges or who are looking for a relaxed approach to exercise. Based on the Dance for PD(r) program, participants embrace movement in chairs, at the barre and standing — whichever is right for them. This method empowers participants to engage sight, sound, touch, thought and imagination to inspire movement and expression and highlights the power of dance in strengthening, balancing and moving in rhythm to music (live music at least once a month) while fostering social and community connection. Caregivers, attendants are very welcome, too. Class is available in person and also on Zoom. Registration is required.

Click here to register or call 425-774-5555

~ ~ ~ ~

Mammogram Van at EWC Nov. 14

The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center Mammogram Van will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center on Monday, Nov. 14. The appointment only takes 15 minutes and no referral is needed for an annual screening mammogram. A nurse navigator will also be on hand to answer your breast health questions.

Who is eligible for a screening mammogram?

• Women age 40 and over

• Women who have not had a mammogram in the past year

• Women who are symptom-free of any breast issue

Call now to schedule: 206-606-7800

For more information:

www.seattlecca.org/mammography

Additional information:

• Most insurance plans provide for an annual mammogram. Prior to your appointment please contact your medical insurance provider to verify your eligibility.

• Funding is available to provide exams for women without insurance. Inquire about a “Sponsored Mammogram” when scheduling your appointment.

• Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Breast Imaging Program is an accredited Breast Imaging Center of Excellence offering state-of-the-art digital technology with specialized radiologists dedicated exclusively to breast health.

~ ~ ~ ~

Holiday Wellness – A gift of self-love

Friday, Nov.18

2 -3:30 p.m.

Fee: $40 member/$50 non-member

The holidays can be a stressful time for many, and this self-care event is crafted to ease your mind during this time of year. Wear comfortable clothes; the movement may be done entirely from a chair, or some standing. After mindful breathing, there will be a short standing movement practice to deepen the breath, bring fresh energy and loosen tight joints. You may bring a yoga mat, but it’s not required. For the relaxing sound bath meditation, please consider a blanket to soften chair or floor, one or two pillows to rest feet or head, socks and water. Masks are optional.

Click here to register or call 425-774-5555

~ ~ ~ ~

AARP vigilance against cyber crime

Thursday, Dec. 1

1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Free

Identity theft and other forms of online fraud pose a serious and growing threat throughout the nation. The internet is a goldmine for scam artists. Learn how con artists are using a variety of scams to defraud Internet users, how to help safeguard yourself against online fraud and cyber scams, and what to do if you or someone you know has been a victim.

Click here to register or call 425-774-5555

~ ~ ~ ~

Vision and hearing screening

Tuesday, Dec. 13

8 a.m.-noon

Free

No appointment required

Free hearing and vision screening provided by the Edmonds Lions Club. Lions Club provides assistance to obtain glasses and hearing aids for qualifying low-income children and adults. No appointment necessary. Participants must live in Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds or Brier.