Edmonds-Woodway Players to perform ‘The Visit’ Nov. 17-19

The Edmonds-Woodway Players are presenting The Visit: a drama of love and justice, by German playwright Friedrich Dürrenmatt, Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 17-19, in the EWHS Theater.

The production is directed by Bruce Mindt of the EWHS Drama Department.

Claire Zachinassian returns to the small town of Gullen after years of being gone and making a name for herself. She comes back with her heart set on vengeance and justice. The town of Gullen has been living in poverty for many years, so when Claire returns with an offer of money they are overjoyed, but every good thing comes with a price. The town quickly learns that they will have to make sacrifices in order for the economy to flourish.

Performance dates and times:

Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cost: $5 with ASB, $7 without.

Edmonds-Woodway High School is located at 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.