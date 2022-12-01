EWHS Class of 2023 gift-wrapping fundraiser Dec. 3, 10 and 17

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Class of 2023 is hosting a gift wrapping fundraiser the next three Saturdays — Dec. 3, 10 and 17 — with all proceeds benefiting its Safe and Sober Graduation Night.

The gift wrapping will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rogue, 112 5th Ave. S., in downtown Edmonds.

The cost is $3 to $7 per item.