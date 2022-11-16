Firefighters rescue man from Meadowdale house fire

South County Fire crews rescued a man from a house fire in the Meadowdale area Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at 6:12 p.m. in the 15700 block of 52nd Avenue West in unincorporated Edmonds. A woman and her son safely exited the one-story house before firefighters arrived, but a man with limited mobility was still inside.

Firefighters located the man in a smoke-filled bedroom and rescued him through a window. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital. His injuries did not appear to be life threatening. No one else was injured.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and kept the flames contained to one bedroom. There is smoke damage throughout the house. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.