Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $5K Sprouts Neighborhood Grant to support nutritious food access

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has been awarded a $5,000 Neighborhood Grant by the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, an organization dedicated to nutrition education and fresh food access. The foundation is one of only 108 organizations across the U.S. to receive the award that will help provide access to healthy food to children in the Edmonds School District.

Funding from the grant will benefit the Nourishing Network, a foundation initiative that was created in partnership with the Edmonds School District. The Nourishing Network provides more than 40,000 nutritious, culturally responsive, emergency meals and food boxes every year to hungry and homeless students and their families.

“We know that when students don’t get proper nutrition, it’s much harder to focus on school” said Deborah Brandi, foundation executive director. “When students can concentrate and not worry about where their next meal is coming from, it makes for a much better learning environment. That’s why we are so thankful for the support of Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation. They help us to continue helping families.”

Nourishing Network food programs include Weekend Meal Kits, Summer Meals Program, Pop-Up Pantries, Home Meal Deliveries, and Holiday Meals. Food and services from the Nourishing Network helps to ensure that students in food insecure and low-income households have access to the nutrition they need, which ultimately helps create a more positive and equitable learning environment.

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 20,000 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier, and part of Bothell.

Learn more about the foundation at www.foundationesd.org.