Get Your Ducks in a Row panel discussion at Edmonds Waterfront Center Nov. 10

Senior housing and care expert Mary Cordova will lead a panel discussion at the Edmonds Waterfront Center at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 on preparing to transition into senior housing. This discussion is relevant for seniors who want to plan ahead or adult children seeking more information on how to best support their aging parents.



Speakers include:

Mary Cordova, Concierge Care Advisors.

She will discuss the ins and outs of transitioning to a senior living community and how to best plan for that move.

Leigh Bennett, Bennett & Bennett PLLC

He will cover the importance of having your legal documents in place before a crisis.

Terry Vehrs, Windermere

A designated senior real estate specialist, he will talk about market trends and the right time to sell your home.

Abigail McKee, Ginny’s Girls Estate Services

She will cover what happens during an estate sale and why working with a company specializing in senior moves makes the most sense.

The event will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, Room B, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. Light refreshments will be served.

Seating is limited. RSVP by calling Concierge Care Advisors at 855-444-7364 or at hipaa.jotform.com/222844604705051