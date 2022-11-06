Holy Rosary Edmonds Women’s Association Holiday Fair Nov. 11-13

The Holy Rosary Edmonds Women’s Association’s Holiday Fair is set for Friday, Nov. 11-13 at the church’s pastoral center.

All are invited to browse new and gently used treasures featuring Christmas decorations, household goods, handcrafted items, collectibles, jewelry, games, toys and more. Homemade pies and baked goods will be for sale, with lunch available on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday.

he event will be held at the Holy Rosary Pastoral Center, 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds. Times are 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday,Nov. 13.