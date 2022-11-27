Hundreds gather for Edmonds holiday tree lighting

The official start of holiday magic in Edmonds began Saturday night with the annual Edmonds Tree Lighting Ceremony, drawing hundreds to Centennial Plaza in downtown Edmonds.

Produced by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and presented this year by Comstock Jewelers, this year’s ceremony was emceed by Richard Taylor Jr. It featured music from the North Sound Singers Ensemble, the Seattle Children’s Chorus, and Maplewood Jazz Band and a visit from Santa — culminating with the tree-lighting countdown led by Santa.

— Photos by Julia Wiese