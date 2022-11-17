Jerry Crabb: A retired Edmonds School District vice principal, he leaves a legacy of family love

Jerry Crabb

Jerry E. Crabb, 82, of Edmonds, passed away Nov. 4th, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his wife of 62 years; Karen, their 3 children; Jeff, Pete, and Susan, 6 grandchildren, extended family, and his beloved dog, Misty.

He leaves a legacy of family love, devotion, and support! He enjoyed 30+ years in the Edmonds School District; as a teacher, librarian, and retired as a Vice Principal. He enjoyed cruising to many ports around the world, motor-homing in the Southwest and down to Rocky Point Mexico, photography, reading, square dancing, and the Whidbey Is. cabin. He volunteered with Boy Scouts, Edmonds Donor Closet, and Edmonds Petanque Club.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation of your choice. A private service will be held later.