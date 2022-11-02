Reminder: Learn about future for dogs and cats in Ukraine during Edmonds event Nov. 5

Edmonds residents Dane Fine and Tana Axtelle, who founded the Ukraine War Animals Relief Fund (UWARF), will be speaking in Edmonds Saturday, Nov. 5 about the future of pets in Ukraine.

All are invited to attend and learn more about their efforts during the event, to be held starting at 4:30 p.m. at Graphite Arts Center, 202a Main St., in Edmonds.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, over 1 million pets have been abandonded while over 12 million residents have fled their homes from the missiles, bullets and tank fire.

According to Fine, prior to the war, the Ukrainian government had been diligently sterilizing and vaccinating animals. However, when the Russians invaded, the program ceased so officials could focus on defending their country. Most of the large animal groups have pulled out because their employees can’t work in a country under war, Fine said.

Fine and Axtelle have been going to the region to help, and they will be attending the Nov. 5 event. (Read more about their efforts in our previous story here.) They’ve learned a lot and still learning. So far, they have treated nearly 3,000 animals and delivered over 30 tons of pet food.

The plan is to go back in December to Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Lyubotyn, Tishky and Vysoke — all newly liberated areas and to run mobile clinics to sterilize, vaccinate, microchip and provide passports to dogs and cats at no charge.

Light appetizers, UWARF beer and wine will be served. There is no cost to attend, and donations to help the cause will be gratefully accepted.

While you’re there, you can check out the new Graphite Arts Center, a community hub for artists.

If you can’t make the event and still want to help the animal crisis in Ukraine, donate to www.gofundme.com/uwarf. The organization is a 501(c)(3) registered non-profit.