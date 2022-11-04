Letter to the editor: An election poem

Editor:
To a Republican Friend
A right-wing Californian with a hammer
Assaults a man whose wife he thinks is bad.
A horror, yes, but, from your side no clamor
For stopping lies that drive these poor fools mad.
Your politicians will not take the chance.
Your party’s fringe has turned into its base,
And orders them to dance the MAGA dance,
To wink at lies and share in the disgrace.
Trump lost. He lies. His lies are a disease,
Metastasizing, spreading through the land.
And yet you think these mediocrities
Are fit to serve, deserve no reprimand.
Friend, heal your sickened party, make it whole.
Vote Democrat and save its troubled soul.
Bob Hinck
Edmonds
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.