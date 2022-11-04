Letter to the editor: An election poem

Editor:

To a Republican Friend

A right-wing Californian with a hammer

Assaults a man whose wife he thinks is bad.

A horror, yes, but, from your side no clamor

For stopping lies that drive these poor fools mad.

Your politicians will not take the chance.

Your party’s fringe has turned into its base,

And orders them to dance the MAGA dance,

To wink at lies and share in the disgrace.

Trump lost. He lies. His lies are a disease,

Metastasizing, spreading through the land.

And yet you think these mediocrities

Are fit to serve, deserve no reprimand.

Friend, heal your sickened party, make it whole.

Vote Democrat and save its troubled soul.

Bob Hinck

Edmonds