‘Liking Lichens’ topic of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club Nov. 21 program

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club invites the public to their November membership meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, where Floretum member, author and conservation leader Lora Hein will present her program, Liking Lichens.

What are lichens? And what aren’t they? Learn why they have a place in every garden, and discover how to support and encourage them. Hein will share her own experience researching lichen distribution in distances around geothermal power plants at The Geysers near Sonoma, California. The presentation will explore their sheer attractiveness and celebrate their contribution to seasonal arrangements of all kinds.

Floretum committee chairpeople will also be present prior to the program to explain the many club activities and encourage interested members to jump in during this important re-start year.

The doors open at 10 a.m. for social time and the program begins at 10:45. All are welcome to attend.



Floretum meets in the Brackett Room at City Hall, 121 5th Ave N, Edmonds.