Looking for places to take guests during the holidays? Check out the Best of Edmonds

Earlier this year, readers cast their votes for what they loved about Edmonds — and the winners were highlighted in the 2022 Best of Edmonds magazine. This publication is available both online and at select locations citywide, and it’s the perfect guide for where to take your out-of-town visitors during the holiday season.
You can access the online magazine here.
