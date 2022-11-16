‘Luminous Forest’ brighter on 4th Ave N after new lights installed

The Luminous Forest installation on 4th Avenue North in downtown Edmonds is shining more brightly, thanks to new lights

Seattle artist Iole Alessandrini worked with City of Edmonds Cultural Arts Program staff at the end of October to replace 70 solar elements, funded in part by a generous donation from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.

Located in the heart of Edmonds’ Creative District, Alessandrini installed Luminous Forest, comprised of 177 solar roadway lights on 4th Avenue North between Main and Daley, in 2016. Originally planned as a temporary installation for the 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor, the community embraced the unique project, the city said.

As lights meant to last only three to five years began to fail, requests were made that the city find a way to replace them. The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, a partner with the Edmonds Arts Commission in the original project, provided funding for new solar elements.

This unique corridor in downtown Edmonds is the major pedestrian connection between the Edmonds Center for the Arts and the downtown retail center surrounding Main Street. Alessandrini’s light installation visually connects the length of the corridor at night, creating a surprise nighttime environment not seen elsewhere in the region.

For more information about the Luminous Forest and the Public Art program, contact the City of Edmonds Arts Office, eac@edmondswa.gov, or visit the Public Art webpage.