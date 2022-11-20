Martha Lake Elementary presentation, public works contract on Nov. 22 school board agenda

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 22, meeting is set to receive a student presentation and school improvement plan from Martha Lake Elementary School as well as the district’s August and September budget reports.
In addition, the board is scheduled to approve Resolution #22-22, which will accept the public works contract for the school’s fall protection project.
The board is also set to conduct a first reading of revised Policy 6925, which oversees the contracts for architectural and engineering services in the school district.
The school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and it can also be viewed via livestream. There is also an opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.
