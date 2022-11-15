Meadowdale Youth Football junior team wins championship

The Meadowdale Youth Football Junior team comprised of fourth, fifth and sixth graders won the North Sound Junior Football League Championship Nov. 12, beating Lake Stevens 47-13. The team, which was undefeated this season, was coached by Kaimi “Henry” Kaalekahi.
Meadowdale Youth Football’s senior team, comprised of seventh and eighth graders, also played in a championship game, losing to the senior Lake Stevens team 26-16.
